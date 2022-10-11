NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,275. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.99 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

