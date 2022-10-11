NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 308,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,224,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

