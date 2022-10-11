NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. 52,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

