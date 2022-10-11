NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. 20,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

