NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,981. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

