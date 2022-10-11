NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 20.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 8.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

