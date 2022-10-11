Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JQC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

