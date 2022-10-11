Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

