Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.