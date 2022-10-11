Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

JRI opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

