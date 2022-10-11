Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
JRI opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.22.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
