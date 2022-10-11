Nyzo One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,269.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $269,288.55 and $27,269.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s launch date was September 13th, 2018. Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,560 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzonews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyzo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo (NYZO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Nyzo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 11,919,651.239873 in circulation. The last known price of Nyzo is 0.01594935 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $31,733.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nyzo.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

