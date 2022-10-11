Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £5,080.90 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.90 ($6,139.32).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON OIT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 154 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 176,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.50. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.09).

