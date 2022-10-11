Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Okta comprises 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 16.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 11.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Okta by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 245,760 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 21.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

