Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $267.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

