Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 1,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

