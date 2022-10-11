Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 0.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

