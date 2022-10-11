Overmoon Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37,407.72 (OVM)

Overmoon (OVM) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Overmoon token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Overmoon has a market capitalization of $37,407.72 and $73,705.00 worth of Overmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Overmoon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Overmoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Overmoon Token Profile

Overmoon was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Overmoon’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,000,000,000,000 tokens. Overmoon’s official Twitter account is @overmoontoken. Overmoon’s official website is overmoontoken.com.

Overmoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Overmoon (OVM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Overmoon has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Overmoon is 0 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://overmoontoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Overmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Overmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Overmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Overmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Overmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.