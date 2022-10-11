Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.42.
Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.
Featured Articles
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.