Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.42.

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other news, insider Clive Brown bought 63,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($180,914.57). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.59), for a total value of £279,227.52 ($337,394.30). Insiders bought 64,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,002,704 in the last three months.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

