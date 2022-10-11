Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.42.

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

In other news, insider Clive Brown bought 63,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($180,914.57). In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Clive Brown bought 63,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149,724.90 ($180,914.57). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.59), for a total value of £279,227.52 ($337,394.30). Insiders bought 64,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,002,704 in the last three months.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

