Palouse Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 265,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,248,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

