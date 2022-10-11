Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.92

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 478062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Panasonic Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

