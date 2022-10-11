Paragen (RGEN) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Paragen (RGEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Paragen has a total market cap of $27,777.02 and $18,449.00 worth of Paragen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragen token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paragen has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paragen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Paragen

Paragen launched on February 27th, 2022. Paragen’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,660,000 tokens. Paragen’s official Twitter account is @paragenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragen is www.paragen.io. The official message board for Paragen is paragen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Paragen

According to CryptoCompare, “Paragen (RGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Paragen has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Paragen is 0.01068229 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,562.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paragen.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.