Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $641,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

