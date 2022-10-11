Payoneer Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 422% compared to the typical daily volume of 577 call options.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 216,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,972. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $251,362.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,513 shares of company stock worth $2,311,420. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

