PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 11,088.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. 668,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,737,601. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

