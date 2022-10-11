Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.6 %

PTON opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

