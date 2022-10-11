Pet Alliance (PAL) Trading 22.6% Higher This Week

Pet Alliance (PAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Pet Alliance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Pet Alliance has a market cap of $164.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pet Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pet Alliance has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pet Alliance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.10 or 0.99995584 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Pet Alliance Token Profile

Pet Alliance (CRYPTO:PAL) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Pet Alliance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000 tokens. Pet Alliance’s official website is petalliancedao.com. Pet Alliance’s official Twitter account is @pet_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pet Alliance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pet Alliance (PAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pet Alliance has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pet Alliance is 0.00205611 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://petalliancedao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pet Alliance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pet Alliance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pet Alliance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pet Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pet Alliance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.