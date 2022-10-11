Pet Store (PSBD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12,978.78

Pet Store (PSBD) traded down 98.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Pet Store has traded down 89.2% against the US dollar. One Pet Store token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pet Store has a market capitalization of $12,978.78 and $8,566.00 worth of Pet Store was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pet Store

Pet Store’s launch date was August 16th, 2022. Pet Store’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,000,000 tokens. Pet Store’s official Twitter account is @petstoreapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pet Store is crypto-pet-store.com. The official message board for Pet Store is medium.com/@petstoreapp.

Pet Store Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pet Store (PSBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pet Store has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pet Store is 0.00002128 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-pet-store.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pet Store directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pet Store should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pet Store using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

