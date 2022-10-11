Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Pharmacielo Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

About Pharmacielo

(Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

