Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). 280,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 392,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.31).

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.05. The stock has a market cap of £30.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.