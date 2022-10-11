PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Up 43.9% Over Last Week

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $352,706.05 and approximately $178,509.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO launched on May 11th, 2020. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 tokens. The Reddit community for PhoenixDAO is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@phoenixdao. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhoenixDAO has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 74,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of PhoenixDAO is 0.00761989 USD and is down -14.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,996.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phoenixdao.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

