Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. Photronics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $937.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

