Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emmanuel Roman purchased 46,599 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 46,599 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $698,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

