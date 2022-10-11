PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PFN stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.