PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PFN stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
