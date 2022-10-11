Piper Sandler Cuts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $117.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $92.89 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.