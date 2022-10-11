Piratera (PIRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13,907.59

Piratera (PIRA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Piratera has a market capitalization of $13,907.59 and approximately $48,635.00 worth of Piratera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Piratera token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Piratera has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Piratera

Piratera was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Piratera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Piratera’s official website is piratera.io. The official message board for Piratera is medium.com/@piratera.official. Piratera’s official Twitter account is @piraterabay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Piratera

According to CryptoCompare, “Piratera (PIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Piratera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piratera is 0.00053585 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piratera.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piratera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piratera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Piratera using one of the exchanges listed above.

