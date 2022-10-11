Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $2.65 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $460.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $166,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $52,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

