Planet Sandbox Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PSB)

Planet Sandbox (PSB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Planet Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Planet Sandbox has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Planet Sandbox has a market cap of $116,746.69 and approximately $52,979.00 worth of Planet Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Planet Sandbox Token Profile

Planet Sandbox launched on September 1st, 2021. Planet Sandbox’s total supply is 4,310,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,286,194 tokens. The official message board for Planet Sandbox is planetsandbox.medium.com. Planet Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @planetsandbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Planet Sandbox is planetsandbox.io.

Planet Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Planet Sandbox (PSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Planet Sandbox has a current supply of 4,310,625 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Planet Sandbox is 0.02139579 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,967.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetsandbox.io/.”

