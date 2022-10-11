Playmusic (PLAY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75,820.33

Playmusic (PLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Playmusic has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Playmusic has a total market capitalization of $75,820.33 and approximately $11,978.00 worth of Playmusic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playmusic token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playmusic Token Profile

Playmusic is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2022. Playmusic’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Playmusic is medium.com/@playmusic1. The official website for Playmusic is playmusic.tech. Playmusic’s official Twitter account is @playmusicearn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playmusic is https://reddit.com/r/playmusicearn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playmusic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playmusic (PLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Playmusic has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Playmusic is 0.00075662 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,161.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playmusic.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playmusic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playmusic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playmusic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

