Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 5.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 33,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,077,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 4.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
