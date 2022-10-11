Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 5.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 33,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,077,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 163,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.