Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.26

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.26 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 7464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.08.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.80 million and a PE ratio of 36.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

