PomPom (POM) Tops One Day Volume of $82,038.00

PomPom (POM) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One PomPom token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PomPom has traded up 268.5% against the U.S. dollar. PomPom has a total market cap of $7,599.04 and $82,038.00 worth of PomPom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PomPom Profile

PomPom’s genesis date was October 29th, 2021. PomPom’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000,000 tokens. PomPom’s official website is pompomcoin.net. PomPom’s official Twitter account is @pompombsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PomPom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PomPom (POM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PomPom has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PomPom is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pompomcoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PomPom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PomPom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PomPom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

