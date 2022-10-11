Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
