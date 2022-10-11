PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$1.75 EPS.

PPG stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,027,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after acquiring an additional 233,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 167,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

