Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,616 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Target by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,891,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Target by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

