Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $479,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLQD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. 30,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17.

