Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $129,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,092. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.