Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

