Private Capital Group LLC Buys 153 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.10.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $331.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

