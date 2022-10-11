Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.