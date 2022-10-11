Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,987,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

