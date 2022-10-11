Private Capital Group LLC Has $161,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.